KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — An interior decorator died after he was stabbed about 20 times following an alleged altercation with an unknown individual at an apartment in Persiaran Meranti, Bandar Sri Damansara near here at about 11 pm yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said they received a report from the 36-year-old victim’s neighbour, who feared for his safety after hearing the argument and not seeing him come out of the house after the incident.

“A team from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) went to the apartment and found the victim, who had stab wounds, dead,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body had been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem, adding that the victim stayed alone in the apartment which he purchased last year.

“The victim’s belongings, like wallet and mobile phone, are also believed to have been stolen,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged those with information to contact the Petaling Jaya IPD at 03-79662222. — Bernama