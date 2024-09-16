KUCHING, Sept 16 — The 61st Malaysia Day celebration today is hoped to further strengthen the bonds of unity and foster a collective spirit of togetherness among all Malaysians, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that this bond and heightened spirit can drive the country’s development and nurture a generation of MADANI who possess a strong sense of identity and unwavering loyalty to the country.

“The theme, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka,’ symbolically serves as a special call for all citizens to strengthen and appreciate the true meaning of independence within the soul and identity of every Malaysian who loves their country,” he said.

Abang Johari, in his message for the 61st Malaysia Day celebration, said the celebration serves as a means to commemorate the agreement between Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore, which laid the foundation for the formation of Malaysia in 1963 through the Malaysia Agreement 1963, before Singapore’s departure in 1965.

“Over the 61 years since joining the Federation of Malaysia, Sarawak has consistently advanced and become competitive in various fields to bolster the economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is currently focusing on a sustainable economic development policy, leveraging new resources and the digital economy through a new approach outlined in the Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

He said that PCDS 2030 emphasises three main policies: economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability, with the goal of making Sarawak a high-income developed region by 2030.

He added that Sarawak is advancing with its existing strengths and notable achievements, which led to its recognition by the World Bank as a high-income region last year.

“I sincerely hope that economic development will continue to progress rapidly and that harmony among people of various religions and races will endure, guided by the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai,’ which is built on mutual respect,” he added. — Bernama