KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The conditions imposed in the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Opposition MPs’ allocations were reasonable, said DAP Parliament chief whip Nga Kor Ming today.

Nga, who’s also the housing and local government minister, said that excuses made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) for rejecting it did not make any sense.

“We didn’t impose unreasonable conditions on them. No, they are very reasonable.

In the past, when we were the opposition, we had good discussions with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri,” he said, referring to the ninth Malaysian prime minister.

“They provide excuses that don’t make sense. We have offered, but they refuse to accept it. What can we do?” he asked.

Nga was speaking to reporters at an event in Papar, Sabah. Recording of the press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

The minister also said that the conditions set were for the benefit of the country.

“For example, we requested that if funding is provided, wealthy opposition MPs [should] declare their assets, but they refuse.

“The second condition is to avoid spreading hatred that incites racial tension, but they refuse. Thus, they deliberately create turmoil in our country,” he said.

“The conditions offered are very reasonable. We invite them to join us in nation-building to create a strong Malaysia. Don’t just fuel racial tensions and spread hatred every day; Malaysia should be peaceful and harmonious. That is something they refuse to agree with,” he added.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin announced that PN had unanimously rejected the two drafts of the MoU — one between the government and PN, and another between the government and all PN MPs — citing four primary concerns.

He listed the reasons as being unconstitutional, contradictory to cultural, moral, and religious principles, an abuse of power, and a curtailment of democratic freedoms.