KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has clarified that a mistranslation by the AI tool ChatGPT led to confusion over her recent remarks on halal certification, resulting in a misunderstanding that was picked up by media outlets.

Kok said that when she was questioned by the police, she had explained that her original statement issued in Mandarin had been translated into Malay by a colleague using ChatGPT due to time constraints, according to a report published in Malay news portal Mingguan Malaysia.

“My colleague, who is fluent in Mandarin, usually handles translations, but since they were rushing for an overseas assignment, they used ChatGPT for speed. Unfortunately, some words were mistranslated, and we didn’t double-check the text,” Kok said.

The mistranslation led to a media frenzy, particularly surrounding the use of the word “memalukan” (to embarrass).

She clarified that her original intention was to highlight that the enforcement of halal certification on restaurant operators might provoke negative reactions both locally and internationally, rather than “embarrass” the country as reported.

“I meant to say the government’s enforcement of halal certification on restaurant operators could provoke negative reactions, both locally and internationally, not ‘embarrass’ the country. ChatGPT translated the word incorrectly.”

Kok noted that a sensational headline by a news portal further amplified the misunderstanding, sparking public outcry, before the translation could be corrected.

“You know how the media can use shocking headlines that grab attention, sometimes giving readers ‘heart attacks,’” she said.

Despite the controversy, Kok expressed trust in her staff but admitted that she was undergoing acupuncture treatment at the time and couldn’t review the translation herself.

In response to claims that she blamed the media, Kok said she understood the role of the press in picking up key phrases but reiterated that the mistranslation fuelled the situation.

“I understand that the media often picks up key phrases, and it depends on the editor’s discretion. I don’t hold them responsible for this, but the mistranslation certainly didn’t help.”

The police questioned Kok for two hours on September 10 following her remarks on halal certification, which she explained were not aimed at opposing the certification process but at reviewing it to ensure it runs smoothly.

“I want to be clear — I have never opposed halal certification. In fact, when I was in the Selangor state government and the Cabinet, I actively promoted it,” Kok emphasised.

Her statement came after a proposal by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, suggesting that all food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol be required to obtain halal certification.