KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — Enhancing harmony among religious followers is a crucial agenda outlined in the Ministry of National Unity’s (KPN) direction, in line with the national agenda to develop Malaysia MADANI.

National Unity minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that religion has become a social deficit issue due to a lack of sensitivity and understanding of different religions, which affects community relationships and interactions.

He noted that in the National Unity Index (IPNas) 2022, four out of 10 social deficit categories — religion, education, generational gaps and language — were found to undermine the achievement of national unity levels indirectly.

“Social deficits are among the issues that need attention to ensure they do not hinder the achievement of unity among Malaysians,” he said in a statement following the launch of the MADANI Harmony Dialogue: “Harmony in Diversity” here, yesterday.

Therefore, KPN initiated the Harmoni MADANI programme in April, to promote the concepts of Understanding, Respect and Acceptance to enhance religious harmony.

Aaron Ago said that among the programmes implemented through the Harmoni MADANI initiative are nine Jejak Harmoni programmes, four Dialogue Harmoni programmes, Bicara Harmoni podcasts to share the values of Malaysian society and six Harmony documentary series.

The MADANI Harmony Dialogue: ‘Harmony in Diversity’ features a panel comprising academicians, religious leaders, legal practitioners and youth who directly engage with community life in Malaysia.

Topics discussed during the dialogue include the Role of Religion in a Free Nation, Collaborative Efforts to Foster Religious Harmony, the Role of Youth in Facing Global Change from a Religious Perspective and a dialogue session with Youth Icons: Values of Excellence. — Bernama