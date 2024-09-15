KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Labour Department has advised employees of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), who have not been receiving their wages and have been neglected in terms of welfare, to come forward to file reports and complaints.

In a report in Harian Metro today, the department stated that further investigations can be conducted once reports and complaints are received concerning the allegations of unpaid wages.

“To date, we have only received one case involving GISBH. After the affected employee filed a complaint, an investigation was conducted, and the employer was directed to pay the outstanding wages.

“We encourage employees of the company who have not received their wages to come forward and file a complaint so that investigations can be carried out,” a source at the department told the Malay daily.

Earlier, Buletin TV3 reported that a former employee of GISBH claimed he had not received his salary for approximately 10 years. He was only provided with food and accommodation. He also alleged that there were other employees were in a similar situation.

He has since resigned and taken his case to the Labour Court. On September 8, the court in Johor ordered GISBH to to pay RM23,100 to the former employee.

Harian Metro also spoke to another former ‘member’ of GISBH, who wants to be known only as Azman. The 41-year-old claimed that the company, which is actively promoting Islamic products, has been exploiting its own employees.

Azman alleged that employees of the company have not been paid their salaries, no savings contributions were made on their behalf, and that they were only provided with accommodation and food for their families.

GISBH has been in the headlines recently after police rescued 402 children from 20 welfare homes linked to the company during a raid, which led to the arrests of 171.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the children, who are believed to be GISBH members’ offspring, had suffered exploitation and abuse.

GISBH has denied these allegations and threatened legal action against those defaming the company.