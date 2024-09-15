KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Police will investigate a statement made by Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) executive chairman and chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali in a recent viral video.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the current focus is on investigating allegations of child exploitation involving charity homes believed to be owned by the company.

“We will first complete the investigation into the child exploitation, and then we will address the claims by the company’s leader,” he said when contacted today.

In a video, Nasiruddin said there have indeed been one or two cases of sodomy involving children at the welfare homes.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals — 201 males and 201 females — aged between one and 17 years.

Asked about the progress of investigations into the welfare homes, Razarudin said police are actively tracing the whereabouts of the parents of the rescued children to record their statements.

He said that as of yesterday, police had recorded statements from 483 individuals, comprising complainants, witnesses, victims and suspects.

“A total of 384 children have undergone health screenings as of yesterday and the findings show that there were elements of neglect and abuse,” he added.

He said police are investigating if other children had been sodomised apart from the 13 suspected victims detected earlier.

Meanwhile, the Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has not received any complaints regarding alleged misconduct by GISBH in the state.

Johor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, however, said the company is constantly monitored by the authorities.

“We have had a briefing with Bukit Aman’s Special Branch, and GISBH is well monitored in Johor. Currently, the situation is under control, and no reports or complaints have been received.

“We are aware that they conduct business here, and there is no issue with their economic activities. However, what concerns us is the aspect of teachings — if it is found to conflict with Islamic teachings,” he said.

He told reporters this at the national-level Malaysian Islamic Secondary Schools Ihtifal Ilmi Ceremony (MIISMAM) 2024 at the Iskandar Islamic Centre in Johor Baru today. — Bernama