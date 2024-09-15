KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bread from the Ikhwan brand, produced by Global Ikhwan Utara, have been confirmed as lacking the Malaysia Halal Certification (SPHM) from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

In a statement on Facebook, Jakim said that a check on the Malaysia Halal Portal revealed the product does not hold a valid halal certification.

“We take the queries regarding this product, which is currently going viral, very seriously.

“This issue breaches the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 under paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Halal Marking) Order 2011,” the statement read.

In response, Jakim said it has reached out to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the State Islamic Religious Departments to ensure immediate enforcement action is taken.

“If it is found that there has been misuse of the halal logo or certification on the product, the company could face legal action under the relevant act,” Jakim added in the statement.

The Act specifies that all food and goods must not be described as halal in any other way to suggest they are suitable for consumption or use by Muslims, unless they are certified by an authoritative body and marked with the appropriate logo as outlined in the order.

Previously, Pusat Kajian Ajaran Sesat (Pukas) had questioned the authenticity of the Jakim halal logo on the bread products in question via social media.

Global Ikhwan Utara is part of the network under Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH).

The latter has dominated the news in the last week over its welfare homes and Islamic schools and its association with the teachings and beliefs of the banned Al-Arqam group.