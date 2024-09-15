KOTA BARU, Sept 15 — The remains of Muhamad Zaki Che Mohamed, 33, from Kampung Jerek, Gua Musang, who was severely injured in what is believed to be a bear attack, were laid to rest at noon yesterday.

His sister, Siti Jamilah, 22, said that her brother, the fourth of nine siblings, passed away at 3.45 am yesterday in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, after battling for his life for six days.

“It was his time to go. We accept his passing and believe that Allah loved him more because he was a very kind brother, despite being quiet, he was very loving towards the family.

“He liked to give money to his younger siblings, especially the youngest, even though he only worked in the village. To him, RM100 seemed like RM1; he was selfless and very generous,” she told Bernama yesterday.

Siti Jamilah said the loss of her brother is also deeply felt by their parents, Mek Esah Che Omar, 62, and their father, Che Mohamed Konok, 70.

Siti Jamilah said that during the six days her brother was treated at HUSM, he was unable to speak but would react by raising his hand whenever they visited him.

“He suffered severe injuries to his chest and lungs. Although he was initially stable, his condition worsened, leading to his passing yesterday.

“He had a deep passion for bird trapping since he was young, and we have many birds at home from his catches in the forest,” she said.

She added that her brother’s remains were laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Jerek Baru yesterday.

Last Sunday, the media reported that the young man was believed to have been attacked by a bear while trapping birds in an orchard in Kampung Dalam Senduk, Jerek, Gua Musang. The attack left him with lacerations on his head, legs, and eyes from the wild animal’s claws. — Bernama