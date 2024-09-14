KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — The Sabah Pakatan Harapan will adopt the Unity Government framework when deciding on coalition partners for the 17th Sabah Election, said its chairman, Datuk Christina Liew.

She said it is too early to talk about collaboration with Umno and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) as the Sabah state assembly’s term would only end next year.

“Right now, what we do is to serve the people in our constituencies,” said the Api-Api assemblywoman.

“This applies to all the YBs (elected representatives). I think all of them are working very hard,” she said at the 2024 Malaysia Day press conference today.

Liew, who is also the Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, was asked about BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that Umno and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) had agreed in principle to cooperate with PH in the state election.

“So far, I have been informed by the Prime Minister, who is the Pakatan president, to work closely in the Unity Government. He has been telling me that and I informed that we are,” she said.

Liew added that she did not want to divulge their discussion but mentioned briefly that it concerned the present situation.

She was also asked if they would consider working with Warisan and said that Pakatan Harapan Sabah was part of the Unity Government.

“Do you see any Warisan rep in the government?” she asked.

She added that it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide who to work with.

“It is his decision. We leave it to him. We know we are working hard now and we work with the Unity Government and we hope to produce result and at the end of the day, people are happy with our work, our coalition,” she said.

The 17th state election is due by December 7, 2025 but expected to be called earlier.

Meanwhile, Liew also welcomed the RM600 million interim special grant pending the 40 percent revenue resolution.

“I agree with the Chief Minister, this is very good, pending the 40 percent. It is only interim pending on the 40 percent, after all.”

Liew was also asked on the Federal Government’s decision to continue appealing the Sabah Law Society’s legal case on the special grant, and she replied that she would leave that matter to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

“I am only a macai (small player),” she said.

“We have a system of working and I believe the system will work well once we sit down.” — The Borneo Post





