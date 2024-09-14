SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 — New students sponsored by the Selangor state government and private entities who will be pursuing their studies in the Middle East have been advised not to be swayed by extremist political ideologies.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation executive councillor, Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, expressed concerns raised by these students regarding invitations to join various political movements and ideologies propagated by senior students.

“This issue came to light during my visit to the Middle East last year, where I spoke with first- and second-year students, many of whom expressed their concerns.

“They should not be burdened by such matters. We sent them abroad to study, and their primary purpose is education. We also urge these students to be cautious, as there are various ideologies abroad,” he said after the closing ceremony of the 2024 Overseas Student Preparation Course organised by the Selangor Islamic Department at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque today.

Mohammad Fahmi encouraged students facing these issues to inform the government officials assigned to assist them there.

Meanwhile, Fahmi noted that 81 prospective students have completed the preparation course for the Middle East, which started on August 18. The course focused on mastering Arabic communication skills and enhancing mental and physical readiness. — Bernama