KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The National Water Council meeting today agreed on the need to establish a working committee to look at the threat of water pollution in the country involving all stakeholders to ensure the issue is addressed promptly.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, said it was part of the strategy to enhance the monitoring of river water and strengthen the management and research of new pollutants in Malaysia’s water resources.

“There are many implications resulting from water pollution, and some of these effects are concerning.

“Therefore, I emphasised the importance of enforcement based on regulations and laws and the need for strengthening governance and the application of the latest technology to improve the quality of river water management throughout the country,” he said after chairing the meeting in Putrajaya yesterday afternoon.

He said the Madani government will continue focusing on reducing non-revenue water, which remains at an unsatisfactory level.

He said it was crucial for reducing waste and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s water resources.

The National Water Council meeting is a platform for the federal and state governments to review and discuss the management of water resources. — Bernama