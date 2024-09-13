IPOH, Sept 13 — Two men were arrested at Taman Rima Gamelan, Bercham here yesterday on suspicion of being involved in illegal money lending activities.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the two men were handed over to the police by members of the public at about 1.10 pm.

“Four plastic bags containing a red liquid, suspected to be paint, along with 17 sheets of paper listing the details of borrowers who had failed to make payments as well as three mobile phones were seized.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspects had been throwing paint and posting notices at a house believed to belong to someone who had failed to repay an online loan,” he said in a statement last night.

Azizi added that the homeowner became aware of the suspects’ presence and gave chase, pursuing them by car until they lost control and crashed on Jalan Lebuh Bercham Timur, where a scuffle ensued.

The two suspects sustained minor injuries and were successfully apprehended with the help of members of the public before being handed over to the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1952 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama