KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Kereta Api Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and the Express Rail Link operator today launched its new integrated ticketing system that they said would make rail service passenger experience smoother.

Here are a few key things about the new system that might help you:

What is the integrated ticketing system?

KTMB and ERL collaborated to develop a system that would allow passengers to buy tickets for both services using just one ticketing platform, either through KTMB’s Kits application or the ERL’s main website.

The companies said the new system was developed with convenience in mind. With the integrated system, passengers will no longer have to queue in line to get tickets for both the services when they transit from one service to the other.

How does it work?

Suppose a traveller from China plans to visit Penang. The traveller may buy an ERL ticket on the operator’s website and look out for KTMB intercity train tickets to Bukit Mertajam or Butterworth on the same website.

Travelers will have the convenience of studying KTMB’s train schedule and buy the ticket to what works best even before they land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Once they land, travellers can head straight to the ERL platform and travel to KL Sentral, where they can just cross over to the KTMB departure hall and hop on the train to Penang. Tickets will be digital so the traveller will only have to scan the QR code that comes with the digital ticket.

Does it apply to all rail systems in the country?

Not at the moment although ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor and Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, KTMB’s CEO, said they aim to widen the coverage to include more locations and even airport rail systems of other countries, like the UK and Italy.

For now, the integrated system will be valid for just five locations — Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Butterworth, Bukit Mertajam dan Ipoh. These locations have the most demand for KTMB’s service.

“But we could include more destinations like Pulau Sebang (Melaka), Segamat, Gemas dan Johor Bahru,” Noormah said at the launch at KL Sentral here.

Both KTMB and ERL said there will be a promotional discount of RM5 for each ticket until September 19. The integrated system was already up and running in August, with over 1,300 tickets already sold through the respective platforms.

Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Haji Hasbi Habibollah, who inaugurated the launch, said the integrated system could help boost tourism and local businesses.