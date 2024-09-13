KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A private school choir from Kuala Lumpur has been taking the internet by storm with their heart-warming rendition of Bahasa Jiwa Bangsa.

These talented young singers at Chong Hwa Independent High School have not only showcased their vocal prowess but also demonstrated the power of music in bridging cultural divides, so much so that they were crowned the winner of the choir competition at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka 2024 Language and Literature Festival recently.

Their performance, which has gone viral on social media, has been praised for its emotional depth and beautiful harmonies.

“Perghh kagum aku tengok orang-orang muda Malaysia macam ni. Terbaik adik-adik. Salute. (Wow, I’m so impressed by Malaysian youths like these. Well done, guys! Salute.),” said netizen Hailme Iswa.

Another netizen, Razman Razab said: “Terbaik, comel-comel pakai baju kurung, semoga anda semua dapat kuasai bahasa kebangsaan dengan baik (The best, you guys look adorable in baju kurung, I hope you can continue to improve your command of the national language).”

“Macam ni baru koir, suara berlapis-lapis, bukan senang nak buat ni. Syabas adik-adik, bahasa jiwa bangsa (Now this is what I call a choir, layer of voices, it’s not easy to do that. Well done guys, language is the sould of the nation),” commented Azzah AzzahRa.

Redditors chimed in as well with many praising their vocals. One 0xJarod said: “Harmony is excellent. No wonder they won! Kudos!”

Listen to them here: