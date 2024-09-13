KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Legal Aid Department (JBG) has been instructed to assist children and their families who became victims of sexual crimes and exploitation in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the government would not compromise on matters relating to child oppression as children are the country’s next generation and their well-being is a shared responsibility.

“I have contacted the JBG director and instructed the department to assist the children and their families who were victims of this ugly incident by offering ‘legal companion’ service.

“I am deeply saddened and strongly condemn the incident involving the case of 402 children who became victims of sexual crimes and exploitation in 20 charity homes... I understand that investigations are ongoing,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Azalina said the government is deeply committed to and places significant emphasis on matters concerning the well-being and safety of children.

She said the MADANI government has implemented various measures and initiatives including amending the Evidence of Child Witness which was approved at the last Parliament session.

“The amendment is appropriate and timely because it provides for the competence of child witnesses to testify in any proceeding and eliminates the requirement of mandatory supporting evidence,” she said.

Last Wednesday, a total of 171 individuals were arrested after police raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in their investigation over a company claimed to be exploiting children and religion.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police also rescued 402 individuals, aged one to 17 years. — Bernama