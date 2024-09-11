JOHOR BARU, Sept 11 — Skeletal remains was discovered in a sewage plant at Taman Seri Penawar, Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi today.

According to Sinar Harian, Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Superintendent Yusof Othman, said that a report regarding the discovery of the human bones was received on Sunday from a contractor who was carrying out cleaning work at the site.

He said that after receiving the report, a team, including forensic experts, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

He stated that inspection revealed a piece of fabric caught in the waste grinder machine.

“The Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Department assisted in removing the skeleton and bones that were found trapped inside the grinder,” he said in a statement today, adding that the team found a skull, seven long bones, a pair of pelvic bones, and a clump of hair.

Yusof said that the bone specimens were subsequently sent to the Forensic Medicine Department at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), and the case has been classified as sudden death.

“Members of the public who have lost a family member or have additional information can contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Asnalisz Zainal, at 016-444 6871 or the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters (IPD) operations room at 07-883 7222,” he said.