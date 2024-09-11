KLUANG, Sept 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is fielding former Johor FA player Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, as its candidate for the Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28.

This was announced by PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at a ceremony in Kampung Melayu here last night.

“A Kluang native, he was born in Layang-Layang and raised in a modest family. His father previously worked at the Kluang District Health Office,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were PN Mahkota by-election director Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Johor Bersatu chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Johor Pas commissioner Abdullah Husin.

Last Saturday, Kluang UMNO Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, was announced as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the passing of its incumbent, Sharifah Azizah, 63, on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here.

Nomination is on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24. — Bernama