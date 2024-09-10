MIRI, Sept 10 — Several residential areas here will experience a water supply interruption tomorrow from 9am until 5pm.

The Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Management Sdn Bhd said the affected areas are Taman Tunku, Taman Jelita, Kampung Lusut Jaya, Taman Wang, Miri Airport, Kampung Riam Jaya, Taman Delight, Jalan Aru, Army camp, and Jalan Miri-Bintulu (from Sungai Dalam to Merdeka Mall Miri).

In a statement on Facebook, Laku said the supply interruption is to allow for work to replace the existing 400mm SV pipe to Taman Tunku.

On Thursday (September 12), Laku will carry out interconnection works in Senadin.

This will cause a water supply interruption to all shoplots at Lorong Desa Senadin Phase 8 (Uptown Senadin), Lorong Desa Senadin Phase 8 (residential area), and the surrounding areas.

For further information or assistance, contact Laku’s hotline on 085-426626 or 085-436626. — The Borneo Post