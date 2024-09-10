GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — Tesla Malaysia today opened its first service centre in Penang, the second in the country just a year after the company first set up here.

Tesla’s regional director Isabel Fan there are about 6,000 Tesla cars in Malaysia so the new service centre will provide support for car owners in the northern region.

The service centre, located in Taman Perindustrian Seberang Jaya, will provide service coverage that included state-of-the-art body and paint workshop.

Fan said Tesla vehicles rarely needs servicing except in accident cases or to change filter every six months or so.

“The service centre is open 24/7 and we also provide service to any locations in the country, we will send our people directly to the car owner if needed,” she said at the launch of Tesla’s first V4 supercharger station in Gurney Plaza today.

She added that the first batch of Tesla vehicles will arrive in Penang on September 12 and will be delivered directly to customers in Penang.

She said in the next two days, 25 vehicles will be handed over to new Tesla owners in Penang.

Tesla’s regional director Isabel Fan said Model Y is the best-selling model worldwide. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

On the launch of the V4 supercharger station, she said it is the first ever V4 supercharger station that includes four 250kW superchargers.

The charging fee will be a RM1.25 per kWh which she said is cost-effective for Tesla owners.

Currently, Tesla has 11 supercharging stations in the country with a total 52 chargers and 13 destination charging stations with 69 chargers.

Fan said the supercharger has the capability for cars to be charged within five minutes to cover 120km.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched the V4 supercharger station in Gurney Plaza.

“The launch represents a big step toward making EV charging more accessible and convenient in Penang,” he said.

“This station will meet local charging needs for Tesla owners and support long-distance journeys in the northern region,” he added.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Tesla’s regional director Isabel Fan at the launch of the V4 supercharger station in Gurney Plaza. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The Tesla Optimus and Model Y Roadshow is currently being held at the ground floor entrance of Gurney Plaza.

Tesla Optimus is a humanoid robot designed to undertake repetitive, tedious and hazardous tasks and uses the same AI technology as Tesla vehicles.

Tesla currently has a presence in 46 countries with over seven million cars on the road worldwide.