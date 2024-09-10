KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Terengganu has remanded an executive officer of a government-linked company (GLC) on suspicion of abusing her position to support the appointment of her husband’s company in obtaining a RM1.4 million labour supply contract.

The remand order for six days until Sept 15 against the female suspect in her 40s was issued by Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak after granting the Terengganu MACC’s application at the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

Meanwhile, another female suspect in her 50s who is the owner of the company was also arrested but was released on MACC bail.

According to sources, the two women were arrested between 2.30 and 3.50 pm yesterday when they appeared to testify at the Terengganu MACC office.

“The main suspect is believed to have carried out the act in 2019 by using her position to propose and support her husband’s company to obtain a labour supply contract worth RM1.4 million.

“The suspect is also believed to have colluded with the second suspect in submitting a document containing false details regarding a COVID-19 screening test amounting to approximately RM2,000 two years ago when the test was not carried out,” he said.

Sources said that the main suspect is also suspected of conspiring to present false documents involving the supply of plastic goods amounting to RM2,000 which were also not supplied last year.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Sections 23 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He also did not rule out the possibility that some follow-up arrests would be made. — Bernama