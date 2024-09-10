GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — Nyonya kebaya designer Kenny Loh has added another award to his growing collection of awards... this time, the coveted Hasanah Gold Threads Awards for beadwork.

The best innovative award for beadwork carries a RM25,000 cash prize.

Loh won a special mention in the inaugural Hasanah Gold Threads Awards last year, which is dedicated to honouring excellence in Malaysian heritage textiles.

“After winning the special mention last year, my target was to win the award this year so I am very delighted to win this,” he said at a press conference at state exco Wong Hon Wai’s office in Komtar today.

The designer’s winning entry is an intricate beadwork featuring traditional Nyonya patterns of geometric peacocks and roses.

“It took me about three months to sew this,” Loh said.

The beadwork, titled Enchanted Heritage, uses patterns commonly found in Nyonya beaded shoes with the vibrant colour palette of Nyonya attire of rich turquoise greens, maroons, bright greens and subtle yellows.

Loh said he used Japanese glass beads to sew 15 beads to an inch in a half cross-stitch method.

“I am proud to be able to represent Penang in winning this award so that more people will know how Penang is so rich in cultural traditions and handiwork,” he said.

Kenny Loh shows one of his award-winning ‘kebaya’ designs to Penang state exco Wong Hon Wai. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Loh said Penang has unique cultural heritage and vibrant handiwork by local artisans that were not given enough attention.

“We need to elevate Penang’s crafts in the global arena so that the world sees us,” he said.

Loh, who started Kenny Loh Couture back in 2017, said the sewing of Nyonya beadwork and kebaya is a sunset industry that needs to be preserved.

“This is Penang’s legacy, we used to be a hub for women to get custom-made Nyonya kebaya before World War II and even now, we have people coming from as far as Europe to get custom-made Nyonya kebaya,” he said.

He said this Nyonya kebaya and beadwork legacy should be handed down to future generations so that it will continue.

“It is my goal to inspire the younger generation to go into this industry,” he said.

Loh will also be holding his first ever solo exhibition “Road to Unesco: Sarong Kebaya Exhibition” next month.

The exhibition, held at OCBC Premier Banking in Beach Street, will feature up to 25 sets of Loh’s Nyonya kebaya and some of his beaded shoes.

The exhibition will be held from October 11 to 17 and is open to the public during banking hours.

Loh has won numerous awards including four Malaysia Good Design Awards, Couture Designer Award and the Icon Fashion Designer Award.