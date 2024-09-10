KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Sabah Umno is set to meet with the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) committee to refine its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the state level, ahead of the upcoming 17th state election.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told Sinar Harian that he is confident the BN-PH partnership will help secure political stability in Sabah.

“Sabah Umno fully supports the statement made by our president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, that the BN-PH campaign during the Mahkota by-election will serve as a model and blueprint for the unity government’s election machinery in the future,” Bung Moktar was quoted as saying.

He further explained that the party will work closely with the Sabah BN committee to ensure a strong collaboration with PH at the state level, aiming for a successful outcome in the state election, which must be held by December 9, 2025.

“Sabah Umno will also hold discussions with the Sabah BN committee to refine the collaboration with PH at the state level to secure victory in PRN17,” he said after chairing the Sabah Umno Committee meeting yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Bung Moktar, who also serves as Sabah BN chairman, stressed the importance of rallying the party’s state leadership to support the Mahkota by-election campaign.

“This effort is designed to strengthen the BN-PH alliance and ensure a BN victory,” he said.

He added that the success of this campaign would act as a guiding framework for the state election.

“The success of this model will serve as a guide for the state election, where Sabah Umno is confident that the BN-PH collaboration will guarantee political stability and prosperity for Sabah,” he said.

Bung Moktar also noted that internal reviews have shown that the party’s grassroots divisions are well-prepared.

“Any areas that need improvement will be addressed swiftly to ensure our election machinery is in top shape,” he added.