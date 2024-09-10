DUBAI, Sept 10 — The rise in Sabah’s state revenue since 2021 has become a key benchmark for the people to assess the performance of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, as the state approaches.

GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali explained that the state’s revenue had previously never exceeded RM4 billion, but reached RM5.4 billion for the first time in 2021, a year following GRS’s assumption of administration.

“The revenue has continued to rise, reaching RM6.96 billion in 2022, with political stability ensured by the cooperation between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus, in the state, we anticipate maintaining this positive revenue trajectory.

“The state government reinvests this revenue into Sabah through various initiatives, including the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya programme, which supports low-income groups; increased scholarship allocations; and RM2,000 in assistance for students pursuing higher education,” he told Bernama, during the Taste of Malaysia programme at Lulu Hypermarket, here.

He added that the GRS government’s efforts in looking after the Sabahans should be highlighted, particularly in the light of sentiments from some parties attempting to draw comparisons between the leadership of Sabah and Sarawak.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living acknowledged that Sarawak’s achievement of higher revenue has been widely praised. However, he emphasised that Sabah also possesses significant potential, particularly in tourism, natural resources, and minerals, including oil and gas.

“Some parties in Sabah argue that we need to be as vocal as Sarawak in engaging with the federal government. Yet, I want to stress that this volume must be supported by stable politics and strong solidarity among leaders, rather than internal disputes or accusations.

“Mere volume, without strong bargaining power, is less effective. Sarawak’s strength lies in its unity and strong bargaining power, which is reflected in their unified voice and substantial representation in both parliament and the state legislative assembly,” said the Papar Member of Parliament.

With about a year remaining until the state administration’s term ends in November 2025, he hopes that Sabah’s leaders will set aside ‘old issues’ and disagreements, to forge a new political landscape which ensures the well-being of the state’s residents.

Regarding recent talk of Umno and Warisan collaborating against GRS in the next state election, he described this as unsurprising, given the current political trends, both in Malaysia and globally.

“It is up to Umno and Warisan to make their decisions, but GRS is also prepared. I hope that the existing cooperation with PH in the state government will continue into the state election.

“Although in terms of candidates not yet being discussed, we aim to field candidates who can win by blending experienced and new faces. Given that the last election was heavily influenced by young voters, it is crucial to have leaders who can appeal to all segments of society, including the younger generation,” he added. — Bernama