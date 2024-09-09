KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct studies and investigations to prevent deaths in custody, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

According to Sinar Harian, the prime minister also said that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is open to correcting perceptions and conditions to ensure more transparent methods to prevent abuse of power.

“The government, through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), has taken appropriate measures to curb deaths in custody,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar added that among these measures are the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the management of detainees in lock-ups.

Sinar Harian reported that the prime minister made these comments while speaking at the Suhakam 25th Silver Jubilee Celebration at KL Sentral here, today.

In 2022, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reported that 24 cases of deaths in custody were recorded compared to 46 in 2021.

Of these, 11 cases involved deaths occurring in police lock-ups.

Thirteen deaths occurred while detainees were receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics or en route to them.