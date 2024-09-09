ARAU, Sept 9 — The body of a man found burned next to a lawnmover in the compound of a house in Jalan Jejawi here yesterday has been identified as Tunku Mahadzir Tunku Ahmad.

According to Harian Metro, the 75-year-old retired Telekom Malaysia employee is believed to have been dead for two days before being discovered by members of the public passing by the Kangar Municipal Council (MPKangar) building, which is located near the victim’s home.”

The widow of the deceased, Sharifah Puziah Syed Ali, 77, explained that at the time of the incident, her husband was mowing the grass in the garden.

She said her late husband was very diligent about the maintaining the garden and regularly mowed the lawn.

“On the day of the incident, I was resting inside and did not hear any cries or shouts for help from him. I also did not notice his absence because I assumed he was already inside the house,” she was quoted as saying when interviewed by Harian Metro.

She said she has come to terms with her husband’s death.

“I was shocked when the police arrived and informed me of my husband’s death. I am sad, but I have accepted his passing,” she said.

Her sister-in-law, Rosida Aziz, 60, mentioned that Sharifah has dementia and suffered from memory loss.

“Sharifah said that during the incident, she saw smoke outside and thought it was from burning rubbish, grass, and dry leaves collected by her husband,” she said.

Harian Metro reported sighting a forensic team at the site of the incident. Personnel from the welfare department was also seen meeting the victim’s family.

Earlier, it was reported that the police received information about the discovery of the body with burn marks from a member of the public yesterday at 6.33pm.