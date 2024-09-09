CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — The implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects has spurred economic development in Selangor, contributing an estimated RM71 billion in private investment to the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that these projects include major developments that offer significant benefits to the people, such as the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), the Kinrara Fire and Rescue Station West Port, and North Port.

“The impact of these PPP projects is undeniable, as they not only contribute to Selangor’s economic growth by enhancing key infrastructure but also provides significant social benefits.

“For example, the expansion of terminals C10 to C17 in West Port, for which the concession agreement was signed on Dec 8, 2023, will bring an economic impact of RM55 billion and contribute RM19 billion to the GDP,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Public-Private Cooperation Master Plan 2030 (PIKAS 2030) here today.

Amirudin also said that the projects will create 6,000 permanent jobs, while stressing that PPP projects should be implemented in line with sustainable, inclusive, and balanced development principles, taking into account economic, social, and environmental aspects.

He said each project must take into account environmental sustainability and ensure balanced development between urban and rural areas.

Amirudin expressed hope that PIKAS 2030, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, would serve as a catalyst for more productive collaboration between the Selangor and federal governments in the future.

PIKAS 2030 is an integrated initiative aimed at strengthening governance and project management through a public-private partnership approach, designed to boost the country’s economic growth while addressing fiscal challenges.

Meanwhile, Public-Private Partnership Unit (Ukas) director-general Muhammad Razman Abu Samah, in his speech, said that PPP has undergone various transitions since it was first implemented in 1981.

He said that the last master plan related to PPP, known as the Privatisation Master Plan 1991 (PIP 1991), was developed 33 years ago.

“In line with the current environmental and economic developments, the government is taking proactive measures to add value to existing PPP policies. The primary objective of PIKAS 2030 is to provide a strong and sustainable PPP landscape that supports the nation’s well-being,” he said. — Bernama