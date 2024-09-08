KOTA BARU, Sept 8 —The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) detained a man and busted a pig carcass smuggling syndicate around the Pasir Mas area through Op Taring Wawasan yesterday.

PGA Tenggara brigade commander SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said a team of officers stopped a vehicle driven by a suspicious 35-year-old local man during a patrol at 12.30 am.

“Upon inspecting the Isuzu vehicle, an estimated 10,000 kg of pig carcasses, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, were found without proper documentation.

“The suspect is believed to have been a courier for smuggling the carcasses into the local market. The estimated value of the seized items amounted to RM400,000,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Nik Ros Azhan reported that his team seized various high-powered motorcycle parts worth RM435,000 near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, last Friday.

“The arrest and seizure took place after a lorry, driven by a 40-year-old man, was stopped at 8.30 am.

“Upon inspecting the Isuzu lorry, a wide range of high-powered motorcycle parts without proper documentation were discovered,” he said.

The suspect is believed to have been a courier attempting to smuggle the parts from Thailand into the local market. The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama