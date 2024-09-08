KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The collapse of a pond embankment at the construction site for the Sungai Rasau Water Supply Scheme (Stage 1) project in Puchong yesterday has led to the emergence of new cracks at the site today.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said that the cracks are believed to have been caused by ground movement following the incident.

However, he told BH that the situation at the site is currently under control.

“The Fire and Rescue Department is monitoring the stop-work orders issued at the site,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that a team from the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station is on-site to further monitor the situation.

Yesterday’s incident did not involve any casualties and all workers were safely evacuated from the construction site. He said the fire department was informed that the landslide unfolded over approximately 20 minutes.

After noises from ground movement were detected,

The incident is thought to have begun with sounds of ground movement, prompting the siren to alert and evacuate all workers to safety.

“The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he added.

Gamuda announced earlier that work at the construction site has been suspended to assess the situation and enhance safety measures. The company said it is working with local authorities and experts to investigate the cause and determine the next steps.