KLUANG, Sept 8 — Kluang Umno Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah has been picked as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28.

The announcement was made by Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi during the launch of the BN Machinery and Candidate Introduction Ceremony for the by-election here today.

The Johor menteri besar said that the selection was made following discussions and mutual agreement with Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I met with all the potential candidates, and they said if chosen, Alhamdulillah, but if not, they would remain fully committed to fighting for a BN victory.

“To all the machinery, learn from the example of these candidates; if they can accept the decision with an open heart, I ask that the machinery do the same. Give your unwavering support; this is a winnable candidate,” he said.

Also present at the event were Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Amanah vice president Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, and MIC vice president Datuk Dr R. Nelson.

Speaking at a press conference after the event, Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor BN Liaison Committee chairman, expressed hope that the more than 60,000 voters in the Mahkota state constituency would give Syed Hussien the opportunity to continue the legacy of the late Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain.

“Syed Hussien is a credible candidate who stands out among many capable individuals. We chose him to carry on the work and services of Datuk Sharifah Azizah.

“Despite being 40 years old and a young candidate, he has served in politics for quite some time. I am confident he can secure a BN victory on Septr 28,” said Onn Hafiz, who is also the chairman of the Johor BN Coordination Committee.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the passing of its incumbent, Sharifah Azizah, 63, on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here.

Nomination is on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24. — Bernama



