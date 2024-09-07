JERTIH, Sept 7 — Two babysitters from a kindergarten in Kampung Raja here, suspected of being involved in the alleged abuse of two young siblings, have been remanded for six days starting today.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the remand order until September 12 was issued by Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud.

“The remand of the two suspects, aged 26 and 50, is to facilitate the completion of the investigation papers before submitting them to the prosecutor’s office.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said when contacted today.

The duo was nabbed yesterday following a report lodged by the children’s mother on Thursday evening.

Abdul Rozak said the mother found out about the incident after being shown a video by someone.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three-year-old boy had a small swelling on his forehead, while his one-year-old sister had a pinch mark.

Further investigations confirmed that the kindergarten is registered under the Social Welfare Department (JKM). — Bernama