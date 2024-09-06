KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Despite concerns among some Malays about losing Bumiputera privileges, a Merdeka Center Youth Survey shows a growing openness among urban Malays towards sharing equal rights with other races.

The survey highlights a significant divide between urban and rural Malays on this issue. Urban Malays, who interact more frequently with other ethnic groups, are generally more receptive to the idea of equality. In contrast, rural Malays, with less exposure to non-Malay communities, tend to be more protective of traditional privileges.

The survey posed two critical questions to respondents:

Should all Malaysians be treated equally and given the same rights regardless of race and religion?

Should the privileges of the Bumiputera be continued?

The results showed significant regional differences.

In East Malaysia, 65 per cent of respondents supported equal treatment for all races, compared to 33 per cent who opposed it.

Over in Peninsular Malaysia, 52 per cent in the central region favoured equality, while 47 per cent disagreed. In the southern region, 53 per cent said yes to equal rights, while 44 per cent were against it.

However, sentiments differed markedly in the northern and East Coast states, where the preference leaned towards preserving Bumiputera privileges. In the northern region, 51 per cent of respondents opposed equal rights, with 46 per cent in favour. The East Coast states showed even stronger resistance, with 75 per centrejecting equal treatment for all races, while just 22 per cent supported it.

Merdeka Center’s co-founder and program director, Ibrahim Suffian, attributed these differences to the varying social classes within the Malay-Muslim community. He explained that urban Malays are generally more inclined toward equal rights, a trend that is reflected in their voting behaviour.

“What’s interesting is that some urban Malays are more open to equal rights. For example, 52 per cent of urban Malays, particularly those in city areas, are more inclined toward equal rights. This is reflected in how they vote as well. Those who vote for the unity government parties tend to support equal rights and want everyone to have an equal say in government, unlike those who prefer a Malay-dominant political party,” Ibrahim said.

He further explained that greater exposure to other communities in urban environments contributes to this openness.

“They work in mixed environments, so they get to know other communities better. Additionally, many urban Malays are accustomed to having non-Malay leaders represent them at the local political level, which further normalises inclusivity for them,” he added.

In contrast, Ibrahim pointed out that rural Malays, particularly in predominantly Malay areas, have limited interaction with other ethnic groups. This lack of exposure contributes to their hesitation in supporting equal rights.

“In rural areas, particularly in Malay-majority regions like parts of Selangor, lower levels of interaction with other ethnic groups result in less openness to equality. Regional differences in ethnic composition significantly shape these views,” Ibrahim explained.

The survey, conducted from April 3 to May 12, 2024, collected responses from 1,605 youths aged 18 to 30 through telephone interviews. Among the respondents, 20 per cent were aged 18-20, 41 per cent were aged 21-24, and 39 per cent were aged 25-30. Malays constituted 57 per cent of the sample, while Chinese and Indians made up 21 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.