KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Loneliness, the desire to find true love, and easily trusting words of affection are among the reasons why women often fall victim to online romance scams, or ‘love scams’, the police said today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said women make up the majority of love scam victims in the country, with 79.3 per cent of the 2,223 cases recorded from 2022 to August this year being female.

He added that women are often seen as more open emotionally and in personal relationships, which syndicates exploit when devising strategies to evoke empathy.

“Additionally, women seeking romantic relationships are more likely to be swayed by loving words and gestures, especially when they feel lonely or lacking in their current relationships,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference at the CCID Headquarters today.

He added that women hoping to find true love are also more inclined to believe captivating stories, even if they may sometimes seem unrealistic.

Ramli further said that his team’s analysis revealed there is no specific age group targeted by love scam syndicates.

“Anyone can fall victim to these syndicates. For instance, in 2022, the highest number of victims was recorded in the 21 to 30 age group, with 211 individuals.

“In contrast, in 2023, the largest number of victims came from the 41 to 50 age group, with 215 individuals.

“However, for 2024, as of August, those in the 21 to 30 age group once again made up the majority of victims, with 178 individuals,” he said.

In 2022, 792 cases were recorded, involving losses of RM56.2 million, while in 2023, 935 cases resulted in losses of RM43.9 million.

“As of August this year, 496 cases have been recorded, with total losses amounting to RM23.3 million.

“By the end of 2024, the number of recorded cases is expected to match or exceed the figures from previous years,” he said.

In the same Utusan Malaysia report, Ramli emphasised that his department is committed to adopting various approaches to raise public awareness and prevent love scam crimes.

“Love scams still require serious attention due to the significant financial losses they cause.

“For example, it was recently reported by the Selangor Police that a 64-year-old woman was deceived by a love scam syndicate, resulting in losses of RM1.98 million.

“In her police report, the victim, who is a retiree, stated that she was contacted by her online friend, who claimed to be sending a parcel containing cash.

“To redeem the parcel, she made 12 transactions into 12 different accounts, totalling RM1,981,574,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.