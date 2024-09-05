VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia and Russia should consider introducing direct flights to increase the passage of tourists between the two countries.

Noting that Malaysia is a friendly country and is not dictated by any power, Anwar said Russian tourists should visit Malaysia, a culturally rich and friendly country where food is economically viable.

“We are a culturally vibrant country, with a multilateral society, tropical jungles, beaches and equatorial climate. If you go there, you will find that Malaysia is truly Asia,” he said in a question-and-answer session at the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) here today, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.

Earlier in the exit press conference with Malaysian media, Anwar said Malaysia received over 100,000 tourist arrivals from Russia last year, and there is potential to boost the Russian tourist numbers with more flight connections.

Currently, only transit flights via China are available to connect the two countries. — Bernama