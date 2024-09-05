KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Two senior medical officers have been remanded in Penang for four days to assist in an investigation into falsified disability benefit claim documents submitted to the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The doctors, aged 43 and 50, are being investigated alongside a 32-year-old agent, who was also remanded today in connection with the case.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is leading the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to Bernama, Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin issued the remand orders this morning after the suspects were brought to the Magistrate’s Court here at 8.54 am.

They were accompanied by MACC officers and dressed in lock-up clothing.

The MACC stated that the suspects are being probed for allegedly falsifying Socso claim documents.

This offence is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the false details, whichever is higher.

The arrests follow a special operation carried out yesterday by the MACC, in collaboration with Penang MACC and Socso.

According to sources, a series of raids conducted last Tuesday led to the seizure of cash, jewellery, designer bags, luxury vehicles, and mobile phones, amounting to around RM500,000 in total.

The MACC suspects that bribe money involved in the falsified claims is estimated at around RM2 million.

Yesterday, 33 individuals, including three doctors, 19 Socso contributors, eight agents and three ‘runners’, were also remanded in connection with the same case.

This brings the total number of individuals remanded in Penang to 36.

The investigation is a follow-up to allegations raised in July by Member of the National Assembly Senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran.

He urged the Ministry of Human Resources to address the issue of doctors involved in Socso disability claim falsifications.

Dr Lingeshwaran, a former director of Sungai Bakap Hospital, revealed that some doctors had been suspended following an internal probe by Socso.