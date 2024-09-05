PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today that airlines are required to refund the carbon fees imposed on passengers if they request a full refund for their tickets.

This follows the recent amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) 2016, which took effect on Monday.

“I would like to clarify that carbon fees are not mandatory and are not required by the government or the transport ministry; it is up to each airline to decide,” Loke said.

“Each airline has its own strategy, so some may charge this fee while others might not, and it depends on the individual airline’s announcements and strategies,” Loke told reporters after officiating the National Aviation Consultative Council (NACC) meeting and launching the Malaysian Aviation Sector Decarbonisation Roadmap (MADB) at the Palm Garden Hotel here.

“What we have implemented in our consumer protection code is that if an airline charges a carbon fee, they must also refund that carbon fee if a refund is processed,” he added.

The amendments to the MACPC aim to enhance consumer protection and improve passenger rights.

These changes, which have already taken effect starting this month, ensure greater accountability from airlines, particularly regarding refund policies.

For consumers, this means they are now entitled to receive both ticket and carbon fee refunds if they cancel their flight, provided they request a full refund.

The new rule offers better protection for aviation sector customers and aligns with the government’s focus on transparency in the airline industry.



