KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 – Nearly half of Malaysians respondents in a new survey feel they are minorities at work here, citing reasons such as ethnicity, nationality, religion, and disability.

The survey, conducted by talent agency Randstad, also found that those who identify as “Gen x” felt that they are overlooked by employers while female workers continue to felt underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

“Despite significant progress towards greater diversity, our research reveals a gap in true inclusivity in Malaysia’s working population,” Fahad Naeem, Country Director at Randstad Malaysia, said in a statement.

“Equity is a must-have in human resources strategies, especially if they want to attract and retain talent for their skills and experience. An equitable workforce pays for itself when everyone respects each other’s differences and finds ways to collaborate to achieve the same goal.”

The survey also said that minority respondents were 26 per cent more likely to experience difficulties.

The survey also found that 56 per cent of Gen Zers and 47 per cent of millennials reported feeling like minorities in their workplaces, compared to 41 per cent of Gen Xers.

A key factor contributing to these feelings is how religious beliefs are perceived by colleagues and employers, with 19 per cent of Gen Zers citing religion as a reason for feeling like a minority.

“Employee’s personal experiences with workplace bullying or unfair practices are often regarded as trusted sources of information by job seekers,” Naeem said.

“It is hence critical for companies to implement strict anti-discrimination policies and ensure that all recognition is grounded in merit, rather than the individual’s religious beliefs or identity,”

Other findings included:

One in five Gen Xers did not feel that the best opportunities go to the most deserving employees in their careers

Gen Xers are also the least likely to think that their employers provide equal pay for equal work

Two in three Baby Boomers said that their senior managers are fair when it comes to providing re-skilling and upskilling opportunities, as opposed to 52 per cent of Gen Zers and Gen Xers.

The research also revealed wider gender gaps in the manufacturing and technology industries:

In the manufacturing sector, one in four men feel that they are not receiving equal pay for equal work, compared to 14 per cent of women.

In the technology industry, 31 per cent of women believe that they are not receiving equal pay for equal work, while 18 per cent of men share this view.

Additionally, in the technology sector, 23 per cent of women do not believe that the best opportunities go to the most deserving employees in their organisation, while only 12 per cent of men hold the same belief.

The findings were part of the Employer Brand Research report, commissioned by Randstad and involved at least 2,500 respondents in Malaysia.