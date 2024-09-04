GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow will remain the state’s chief minister until the end of his term, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said Chow’s decision not to contest in the upcoming Penang DAP party election will not affect the administration of the Penang state government.

“He will continue to hold the chief minister post until the end of the term as per the provisions in the state constitution that limits the chief ministership to a maximum of two terms,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said he respected Chow’s decision not to contest in the September 22 state party election to make way for a renewal of the state party leadership after leading Penang DAP for 25 years.

“He had discussed his intentions with me before he made this announcement,” he said.

Earlier today, Chow called a press conference to say that he was nominated for the state party elections but would not contest.

He said it is time for him to make way for new leaders as part of a succession plan.

Chow also said the new state party chairman will have more than three years to lead and prepare the party for the next federal and state elections.

Chow has served as the Penang DAP chairman since 1999 and as the party's national vice chairman since 2004.

Traditionally, the state party chairman will hold the chief ministership.

Penang has set a two-term limit for the chief ministership since 2018 and this is Chow’s second term as chief minister.

Chow previously said he would retire after completing his second term as chief minister.