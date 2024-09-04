DALAT, Sept 4 — The body of 79-year-old man, who went missing after his longboat collided with another in Batang Oya, has been recovered early this morning.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the body of Dos Katiek was found floating about one kilometre downstream of Kampung Klid by his grandson at around 12.30am.

“The body subsequently taken to Dalat hospital and then transferred to Mukah Hospital mortuary for identification by family members,” he added.

Saga said the incident occurred in Batang Oya, between Kampung Sua and Kampung Klid at around 7:20am on September 2.

“The victim was navigating his longboat alone from Kampung Klid towards Kampung Sua, while the other longboat was being steered by a teacher from SK San San in the opposite direction.

“Upon reaching a bend in Batang Oya, both longboats were unable to avoid each other and collided,” he added.

The collision caused the victim to fall into the river and go missing. — The Borneo Post