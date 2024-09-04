VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 4 — While agreeing that the true potential of Malaysia-Russia relations has not been fully utilised, Malaysia is committed to enhancing its collaboration in all fields with Russia, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I would certainly look forward to having better relations, personal and governmental collaboration, in all fields with Russia,” he said during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin here today.

Anwar is in Russia to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) from today to September 6 and is scheduled to address the plenary session of the EEF tomorrow.

During the meeting, Anwar also assured Putin that, as Asean chairman next year, he will strive to boost the regional grouping’s collaboration with Russia in all fields.

“As you know, Asean is always engaged with Russia, and we have open trade focusing on semiconductors, or on some of the related fields.

“Of course, we in Asean, are looking forward to your participation in Asean Summit 2025,” he said.

Anwar also acknowledged Russia’s enormous potential, saying that as the largest country in the world, Russia had shown its determination to undertake various difficulties and survive.

“If you could share this in our collaboration... we will certainly benefit from this experience,” he said.

During the meeting, Anwar also took the opportunity to thank Putin personally for meeting him despite his busy schedule.

“We would, of course, look forward to having effective programmes to follow up, so that the discussions (today) will not end here. I look forward to working with you and your team,” he added.

Also present at the bilateral meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz; Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari; Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib; Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and senior government officials.

This is Anwar’s first visit to Russia, and his first meeting with the Russian President since assuming office in November 2022. — Bernama