KUCHING, Sept 3 — The company responsible for the activities causing the logjam and floating debris in Balai Ringin has been penalised for its violations, said Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

It explained this was among pivotal measures to address the situation, which threatens the Water Intake Point (WIP) that supplies water to the Balai Ringin water treatment plant.

“NREB is conducting a thorough investigation to determine if there are any additional violations within the buffer zones. If additional violations are found, we will initiate an investigation and legal action will be taken against the responsible parties, including bring them to court for prosecution,” said NREB in a statement today.

It added the company has been instructed to immediately remove and clear all debris and logs obstructing the river.

“This action is essential to restore the normal flow of the river, prevent possible flooding, and ensure that the Water Intake Point and the villagers’ livelihoods are protected,” it explained.

It also revealed the company is also required to rehabilitate the degraded areas by planting native tree species in the affected buffer zones.

According to NREB, this measure is necessary to restore ecological balance and prevent similar environmental damage in the future.

“The incident, which was caused by uncontrolled bulldozing and land clearing by a plantation company, has led to significant environmental and socio-economic impacts.

“The affected river is not only vital for the water supply, but also serves as an important resource for the local population. We are taking this matter very seriously,” stressed NREB.

NREB said it is committed to enforcing environmental laws and ensuring that such incidents are addressed quickly and effectively.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, take all necessary measures to protect the environment and the well-being of local communities, and ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable,” it added.

The massive drifting logjam and floating debris threatening the water intake point was brought up by Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan yesterday, who had said he was fed up with those who are the root cause of the problem.

Snowdan had also said the situation affected those village folks who work as fishermen, since the river serves as an important means for them to transport their catch to Balai Ringin town daily. — The Borneo Post