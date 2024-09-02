KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said they did their best during the nine-day search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian national who was swallowed by a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India.

“We did our best,” was Rozihan’s response when he was interviewed during a Malaysia Hari Ini television programme earlier today.

Rozihan said the challenge began on the second day when the landslide incident gained global attention, particularly in India.

“We had to consider various aspects, strategies, and tactics arranged for the SAR operation to ensure that the actions taken were not questioned.

“The rescue team also held detailed discussions every night before starting the operation the next day,” he said during the interview.

He said another significant challenge was the ‘golden time’ in the SAR operation.

“The ‘golden time,’ which is within the first 24 hours of the operation, allowed us only two hours to maximise the SAR efforts from 2 am to 4 am.

“At 2 am, the water level in the drain began to decrease, reaching its lowest point an hour later, and started rising again by 4 am,” he said.

On Friday, media reports indicated that the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) concluded that diving as a method of SAR was too risky.

Fire and Rescue department Director-General, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad was reported saying that the conclusion was reached after the dive by two scuba divers at 4 am was unsuccessful.

He reported that identified risk factors included strong underground water currents, narrow spaces for the rescue team, and hard debris in the search area.

On Saturday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, announced the immediate cessation of the SAR operation on the ninth day for the safety of all parties involved.

On August 23, Indian woman, G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into the sinkhole that formed on Jalan Masjid India and has remained missing since.

The SAR operation was activated the same day involving members from various security forces and local authorities using various techniques including the use of tracker dog units (K9) and the ‘jetting’ method.