GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) has opened a request for proposal (RFP) to develop its historical godowns at Church Street Pier and the land portion of Tanjong City Marina.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the RFP is for a 30-year lease with an option to extend the lease for another 15 years.

The RFP is open from today until October 9.

”The objective of the RFP is to invite qualified companies to restore and redevelop godown 5, 7 and 8 at Church Street Pier and to develop the land portion of Tanjong City Marina,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the land on Lot 142, Lot 22 and a portion of Lot 53 are fully owned by PCC while Lot 604 and Lot 36 are 99-years leasehold lands.

All of the lots are located within the George Town World heritage zone.

”Furthermore, godown 5, 7 and 8 are Category II buildings and cannot be demolished,” he said.

He hoped the godowns and Tanjong City Marina would be successfully developed following this RFP.

Companies interested in submitting a RFP must attend a briefing and site visit session on September 9. For more information, email to [email protected] or [email protected] or call 04-2633211 (extension 107/153).