ALOR GAJAH, Aug 31 — The Melaka government is considering naming a Chinese national type school after Admiral Cheng Ho, the renowned Chinese explorer and diplomat from the Ming Dynasty, who played a major role in strengthening ties between China and Melaka.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof announced that the proposal would soon be submitted to the Education Ministry for approval.

“We are reflecting on the long history, spanning about 600 years, of Melaka’s relationship with China. Historical studies in China highlight Cheng Ho’s voyages to Melaka as events of significant historical value,” he said.

Ab Rauf spoke to reporters after officiating at the event to honour outstanding students of the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination and Huffaz 2023 Academic Session as well as the launch of the ‘Bijak SPM 2024’ programme, at the Alor Gajah MARA Junior Science College, here.

Admiral Cheng Ho, also known as Zheng He, led seven major naval expeditions between 1405 and 1433 across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Melaka was a crucial stopover for his fleet, and his voyages played a significant role in establishing Melaka as a key player in regional trade, contributing to its golden age in the 15th century.

Ab Rauf also said that the state government channelled RM639,800 to 99 secondary schools this year to implement the ‘Bijak SPM 2024’ programme of producing outstanding students in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia.

The allocation was for 26 schools in the Alor Gajah district encompassing 2,954 students, 52 schools in the Melaka Tengah district involving 7,524 students and 21 schools in the Jasin district involving 2,318 students.

“I hope the programme can provide an opportunity for these 12,796 SPM candidates for the 2024 session to attend workshops and learn answering techniques in a more systematic way, thus motivating them to continue their education to a higher level and eventually contribute to the state of Melaka,” he said. — Bernama