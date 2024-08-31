KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) announced that it will be undertaking a three-month public inspection exercise for the Circle Line (MRT3) project starting from September 2 to December 2, 2024 for the public to review and provide feedback on the proposed alignment, site and context plans as well as other essential project details.

Currently still in the planning stages, the Circle Line (MRT3) will be an orbital rail line designed to connect the existing Klang Valley public transport network and improve mobility and ease of travel for the city’s growing population, it said in a statement yesterday.

Spanning 51 kilometres around the city’s perimeter, the Circle Line (MRT3) will integrate with existing MRT, LRT, KTM, and Monorail lines through 10 strategically located interchange and connecting stations.

It is also poised to offer shorter alternative routes to key destinations through multiple integration points along the alignment while providing critical connectivity to underserved areas of the city.

In accordance with Section 84 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, the public inspection exercise will feature detailed information about the Circle Line (MRT3), including alignment maps, site plans, and project details.

As part of the exercise, MRT Corp has set up 35 designated locations throughout the Klang Valley.

These include eight MRT info kiosks and 27 MRT info trucks stationed at key sites.

The full schedule and locations for the Public Inspection exercise are available on the MRT3 Public Inspection Microsite at www.mymrt.com.my.

For those unable to visit the public inspection locations in person, project materials and details are accessible online via the dedicated microsite.

Feedback can also be submitted through this platform throughout the three-month period.

Additionally, the public can call its Customer Careline at 1 800-88-6782 for any inquiries or clarifications.