KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman night market will be closed tonight to make way for the search and rescue operation (SAR) for the Jalan Masjid India sinkhole victim and for soil tests.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said in a statement today that soil tests will be conducted around Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Masjid India to identify locations and road safety around the sinkhole area.

“The closure is to ensure the safety of the public and businesses. Failure to comply with the order will result in strict action against businesses,” DBKL said.

DBKL also said that Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) would be used in the search yesterday, which will carry on into the night, while Indah Water Konsortium is using jetting and rodding processes to clear obstructions in the sewer line.

It added that the situation at the search location was under control and that the public was cooperating well by not entering the restricted area.

An Indian tourist identified as G Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into a sinkhole that opened up at her feet as she was walking along Jalan Masjid India to a nearby temple on the morning of Aug 23. — Bernama