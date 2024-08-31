KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A man with 16 criminal records was shot dead during a police shootout at Jalan Bandar Bukit Beruntung in Rawang on Thursday night.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the shootout happened at 9.33pm when the suspect refused to stop after being told to by police and instead fired shots at officers from Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to Malay news outlet Sinar Harian in a report published today.

Police fired shots back and the suspect was confirmed to have died at the location.

“The Selangor police contingent confirmed the incident,” said Hussein in a statement on Friday, adding that the suspect was a 36-year-old local man with 16 criminal and drug records.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.

Hussein added that members of the public with any additional information regarding the incident are urged to come forward to the police station or contact the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD).