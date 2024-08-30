KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the woman who fell into an eight-meter-deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, here, a week ago continues today at the Pantai Dalam IWK sewage plant.

Immediately after arriving at the site at 8.40am, the SAR team, consisting of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and IWK workers, was seen discussing their operational planning.

A Bernama survey in the area saw a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and a JBPM van as well as nearly 10 firefighters preparing to carry out their duties.

Last August 23, a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-meter-deep hole following a landslide incident at Jalan Masjid India at 8.22am.

The woman, who was in the country with her family for a holiday, was walking in the area to go to a nearby temple to have breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in. — Bernama