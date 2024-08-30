KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised today that the policies adopted by the Madani government will not overlook the interests of the poor in the country.

Citing the groundbreaking ceremony of Residensi Suria Madani in Taman Desa here yesterday, the Prime Minister said it is a project that provides benefits and comfort to the underprivileged group living in the city.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall approved it within 45 days... a record since before independence until now, as approval usually takes between eight months to a year and two months. But if the company, for example, provides a solid geotechnical study, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and everything else, there is no reason why approval can’t be given so quickly.

“I am grateful because, in a short time, we have shown more effective implementation. We launched the Madani people’s housing project costing RM200,000 and below (per unit) in Taman Desa, close to high-end residential areas,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech when performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) in Bagan Serai, Kerian, Perak. — Bernama