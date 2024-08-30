KUCHING, Aug 30 — The 14 new buses for Miri City smart bus service are ready to be shipped on September 3 and 4 after the final inspection yesterday.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the 14 new buses will replace the existing 14 old buses, which are more than 25 years old.

“The new smart buses will be providing free bus service. This was announced by our Sarawak Premier in February this year in Miri,” he said in a statement after leading a delegate to visit Pioneer Coach Builder at Klang in Selangor, where they did a final inspection of the 14 new buses.

“I am satisfied with the overall design and finishing of the buses. We also witnessed the shower test and demonstration of the mechanical devices.

“However, the apps, WiFi and the traffic signal devices will be installed on arrival in Miri. CCTVs have already been installed,” he said.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new buses will be operational by October,” he added.

At the same venue, Lee was also invited by the owners of Kapit Express Bus Company to inspect their new Kapit Express buses.

The bus body works were also built by Pioneer Coach Builder.

The Kapit Express Bus Company has purchased four new buses for its express bus routes which are also ready to be shipped, Lee said. — The Borneo Post